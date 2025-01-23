The Los Angeles Lakers father-son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James have declined the NBA All-Star weekend invite, according to Chris Haynes on X. The news doesn't come as too much of a surprise. After all, James weighed in on the new NBA All-Star game format.

Safe to say, he's not a fan of the new format, and justifiably so. Since the 2019-20 season, the All-Star game hasn't been much to boast about. It's turned into more of a talent show, as opposed to competitive basketball. While some elite players use it as a time to rest, the best players in the league are gathered in one place.

Also, it's not only LeBron who has had criticisms of the new format. Even Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant called the new format ‘terrible' and elaborated on how the competitiveness has been stripped away. If anyone were to understand that point, it would be LeBron and Durant.

Going back to LeBron and Bronny, the father-son duo have made plenty of headlines even before the season started. Bronny was drafted with the No. 55 overall pick, despite only playing one season with USC basketball. Some thought this was a case of nepotism.

LeBron James and Bronny James don't need the NBA All-Star weekend

While general manager Rob Pelinka dismissed the claim, Bronny has spent the majority of his time in the G-League this season. He's shown some promise there and continues to evolve. Still, whenever he's on the Lakers' main roster, the question comes up if Bronny will play.

Furthermore, LeBron and Bronny made Lakers and NBA history. They were the first father and son to play together in the NBA, and on the same team. At the end of the day, the duo has plenty of attention on them every moment anyway. Both LeBron and Bronny not spending the weekend in Indianapolis might not be the worst thing to do.

It's unknown if this means that LeBron will not play in the game. However, if he were to play, he could make his 21st All-Star game appearance. He could keep adding to his collection of records and accomplishments thus far in his 22 seasons in the NBA.

Still, he might change his mind in the coming weeks but it'll take a lot of convincing to have that happen. From the league's standpoint, they're set on the new format, despite criticisms from the veterans and consistent all-stars across the league.