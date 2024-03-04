Currently 33-29 on the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have just over a month to try and turn things around ahead of the playoffs. Tied with the Golden State Warriors and finding themselves occupying the final play-in tournament spot in the Western Conference, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are beginning to feel the pressure. On Monday night, the Lakers will take on the Thunder, who currently have the best record in the conference.
While this is a chance for Los Angeles to gain some serious momentum when they need it most, their two stars are currently battling through injuries. With James and Davis on the injury report for Monday night's game against the Thunder, the Lakers could wind up in serious trouble.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Thunder
LeBron and AD being listed on the injury report is nothing new for the Lakers. The two All-Stars have been battling through different ailments all year long, and they have even missed some games in recent weeks as a result.
Davis, who always seems to be injured, has actually played in more games this season than James has. LeBron recently missed the team's first game out of the All-Star break due to a lingering ankle injury. Once again, this is the injury that has the Lakers superstar listed as questionable to play on Monday. It appears as if Davis is more likely to play in this matchup, as he finds himself listed as probable on the injury report as a result of an ongoing bilateral Achilles issue.
If this was a back-to-back scenario for the Lakers, like it is for the Thunder, then one or both stars would run a higher risk of sitting out. However, the Lakers have not played since Saturday night, when they lost 124-114 to the Denver Nuggets. In this game, LeBron became the first player in NBA history to cross the 40,000-point mark for his career, an achievement that nobody else may ever accomplish.
While accolades and awards continue to pile up for James, he has yet to really find any success with Los Angeles since their championship during the pandemic in 2020. Now, they are in danger of missing the playoff all together unless they can somehow avoid the drama of the play-in tournament.
Assuming the Thunder do not rest any of their starters on Monday, the Lakers will need their two superstars available. In the event that James or Davis are unable to go, Los Angeles will lean on D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves to carry the load offensively. Davis possibly being out would likely result in Jaxson Hayes drawing the start at center.
The Lakers will provide injury updates for LeBron and Davis later in the day.