The New England Patriots are looking to prove they're true playoff contenders when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Wide receiver Kyle Williams put the Patriots on the map with a history-setting touchdown pass.

Trailing 7-0, quarterback Drake Maye found Williams for a 72-yard touchdown pass. It was the longest passing play from New England since Kendrick Bourne caught a 75-yard grab in 2021, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Perfect throw from Drake Maye to Kyle Williams for the 72 yard TD, the Patriots' longest pass play since Kendrick Bourne's 75 yard TD in 2021 https://t.co/kl94jnmP7S — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Williams truly turned on the jets during his catch and run, hitting a top speed of 21.78. That's the fastest by any rookie in NFL and seventh-fastest among all players, via Next Gen Stats.

Coming into the game, Williams hadn't made much of an impact on the Patriots. He had caught two passes for 10 yards on six targets total. But when his number was called, Williams proved he was ready.

New England added Stefon Diggs during the offseason and have seen Kayshon Boutte undergo a breakout season. However, Diggs cannot do it all alone, and Boutte is out against the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury. In turn, Williams is getting a larger opportunity in the offense.

He made the most of that chance with that 72-yard touchdown grab. Maye threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Stefon Diggs just before halftime, taking a 14-10 lead.

When they come out of the break, Maye and the coaching staff will look to find ways to get Williams the ball in open space. Running as fast as he did, not many defensive backs are going to catch up.