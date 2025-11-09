The Atlanta Falcons could not get the job done in Berlin on Sunday morning. Atlanta lost 31-25 against Indianapolis and are now on a three-game losing streak. But Atlanta's head coach still has faith in QB Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris gave a lame answer when asked about the play of Penix after the game.

“Michael always plays well and fights hard,” Morris said, per Falcons writer Terrin Waack.

Morris doubled down on that statement in his next answer to reporters. “Mike played well. He played well like he always does,” Morris added.

Penix went 12-of-28 for 177 passing yards and one touchdown against the Colts. He was also sacked three times, one of which resulted in a costly fumble.

His completion percentage does not look great, but he still had a solid game. Penix threw a handful of good passes that were dropped by receivers, which could have flipped the game on its head.

But more to the point, the Falcons did not ask Penix to do as much in Week 10. Atlanta deployed a perfect 50-50 split of rushing and passing attempts.

Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier were the real difference, but Penix played a role too.

It will be interesting to see if Penix will remain under the microscope leading up to Week 11.

Falcons defense allows monster game for Jonathan Taylor in overtime loss

Of course, Penix and the offense are not the only ones to blame for Sunday's big loss in Berlin.

Atlanta's defense played incredibly well against Indy's passing attack. They forced one interception and three fumbles from Daniel Jones, though they only recovered one fumble.

Unfortunately, they couldn't do anything to stop Colts RB Jonathan Taylor from having one of his best games ever.

The veteran running back dominated the game, logging 32 carries for 244 rushing yards and a whopping three touchdowns. He had an 83-yard scamper that brought the offense back to life in the second half. Taylor also added a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

It is good to see one side of Atlanta's defense function at a high level. But the Falcons will never get anywhere if they cannot stop the run.

Next up for the Falcons is a Week 11 matchup against the Panthers.