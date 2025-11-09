The Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Stephen Curry is on the Warriors’ injury report alongside Al Horford, with both players listed as questionable, as per the NBA’s official injury report. Curry is dealing with an illness, while Horford has a left foot strain. Here’s everything we know about Stephen Curry and Al Horford’s injury and their playing status vs. the Pacers.

Stephen Curry, Al Horford’s injury status vs. Pacers

Perhaps the main question surrounding the Warriors game against the Pacers on Sunday is what Stephen Curry’s status will be. Curry was sidelined during the Warriors’ NBA Cup game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, resulting in a 129-104 loss. The Nuggets loss was also the second consecutive game that Curry missed.

This season, Curry has appeared in eight games for the Warriors, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 95.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the case of Al Horford, the Warriors big man has been dealing with a foot injury that also sidelined him for the loss against the Nuggets on Friday. Horford has missed a total of four games this season while coming off the bench for the Warriors.

In total, he’s appeared in six games at just about 22 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-low 4.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 29.7 percent shooting from the field and 20.8 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Article Continues Below

With Curry, his final status likely won’t be revealed until closer to game time and depending on how he’s feeling. Horford is probably the player most likely to be sidelined again.

Warriors injury report

-Stephen Curry; questionable(illness)

-Al Horford; questionable(left foot strain)

-De’Anthony Melton; out(left ACL surgery)

Pacers injury report

-Not yet submitted