On Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots hit the road for a big matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, looking to continue their winning streak and improve their record to 8-2, while taking on the 6-2 Bucs. The Patriots got off to a solid start in this one, ultimately taking a 14-10 lead into the locker room for halftime.

One of the two touchdowns that New England scored in the first half came courtesy of a beautiful pass from Drake Maye and an even better catch from wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the corner of the endzone, tapping both feet down in bounds while holding onto the ball in an impressive display of athleticism.

Diggs has made a habit out of making impressive catches this season, most notably in the Patriots' earlier road win over the Buffalo Bills, a game which established them as a potential threat in the AFC.

While New England hasn't played a solid opponent since then, Sunday's game against Tampa Bay provided them an opportunity to show that they can do more than just beat bad teams, especially with the game being on the road.

The matchup of Tom Brady's two former teams was arguably the biggest matchup of the weekend (save for Monday night's tilt between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers) between two teams with legitimate deep playoff run aspirations as the season enters its second half, so it was certainly good for Patriots fans to see their squad get off to a hot start.

In any case, up next for the Patriots is a home game against the lowly New York Jets on Thursday evening. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET from New England.