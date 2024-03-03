Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reached 40,000 points on Saturday night, but the Denver Nuggets ultimately beat the Purple and Gold 124-114, their fourth straight regular-season win over the Lakers. Remember, they also knocked off LeBron and Co. in the Western Conference finals last year, too.
Following the victory, guard Jamal Murray spoke on his squad silencing the LA crowd when it feels like every time they play at Crypto.com Arena, there's some type of ceremony.
Via ClutchPoints:
“Nah its weird, every time there's some night in LA we gotta play them. First game of the season, revenge game, gotta play them. Mamba night, play them. Bron night, play them. It's like man, give us somebody else. But I think we did a great job of being ready for the moment, we've done a great job of adjusting to the atmosphere, we've done a great job of staying composed down the stretch.”
“Every time it’s some night in LA, we got to play the Lakers… We just wanted to take the life out of this arena.”
Jamal Murray on playing the Lakers on the night LeBron James reached 40,000 career points 🗣️
(via @VicLombardi) pic.twitter.com/qggprKcEPV
The Nuggets certainly have the Lakers' number and Saturday was no different. Murray dropped 24 points himself while dishing out 11 assists and grabbing six rebounds. Nikola Jokic was his usual dominant self, scoring 35 points, collecting 10 boards, and tallying seven assists.
While it's impossible to take away the accomplishment of becoming the first player ever to reach 40,000 points, the Nuggets certainly did put a damper on the evening with the win. Denver now sits at 42-19, just a half-game back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for first place. They've also won six in a row and will face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.