The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James has been incredibly dominant in his career.

James, who entered the NBA in 2003, is about to play in his 12th conference finals. The Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in a series that will determine who will play for an NBA championship.

James, who is 38 years old, is looking for his fifth title, something that seemed improbable when he and the Lakers started the season 2-10.

Los Angeles won a championship three years ago, but it only has two players who were on that team: James and forward Anthony Davis.

Aside from those two and forward Tristan Thompson, Los Angeles has no other players who appeared in the conference finals before. James, who won eight straight conference finals from 2011 to 2018, offered advice to those players Monday.

“Just enjoy it,” James said, via ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo. “Have fun with it.

At the end of the day, it’s just basketball. Go out and play. We’re all here for a reason. We’ve got an opportunity to be great. And that’s what we want to do.”

The Lakers began their playoff run in the NBA play-in round but defeated the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in six games. Last series, Los Angeles knocked off the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, in six.

James and the Lakers are not favored against the Nuggets. Denver has the second-best odds to win the title at +230, according to FanDuel. Los Angeles has the third-best betting odds (+390).

However, with James, the Lakers can’t be counted out.

Game 1 between Los Angeles and Denver will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.