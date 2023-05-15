Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently gearing up for the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Before the trip, the Lakers social media team gifted all the players with sweet polaroids from their second round series against the Golden State Warriors.

Before heading out to Denver, LeBron James and his Lakers teammates were given polaroids of themselves from their second round series win over the Warriors 📸🖼️pic.twitter.com/EwfMPhIg4u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 15, 2023

The video starts with LeBron receiving his photo, kindly accepting the gift of his action shot. The rest of the roster files in behind him, each accepting the picture with a smile on their faces. Spirits looked to be high amongst the Lakers before they boarded their flight for Denver.

A Western Conference Finals matchup against the Nuggets will be the toughest series LeBron James and company have faced thus far. They handled both the first and second round matchups in six games, which would be a much more surprising outcome against the West’s No. 1 seed.

The Nuggets arrive in the Western Conference Finals after looking fairly dominant so far. They outpaced the Minnesota Timberwolves all series in round 1 and closed it out in five games, and looked like a much better team throughout against the Phoenix Suns. If it weren’t for a few magical performances from Devin Booker, the Nuggets easily could have finished the Suns in five games or less.

As the Lakers reminisce on knocking out the defending champions via their gifted polaroids, they would be wise to stay focused on the Nuggets. A matchup with Nikola Jokic will prove extremely challenging, especially for Anthony Davis, given the Serbian big man will be Davis’ matchup all series long. When the Western Conference Finals tips off on Tuesday, expect the start of an exciting series between the Lakers and Nuggets filled with dynamic action shots.