Bronny James may not be close to the same level of prospect as his father LeBron was coming out of high school, but he certainly will have a few options as he nears the beginning of his college career.

With his decision looming, reports have begun to trickle in about the teams chasing after LeBron’s son. Schools such as USC, UCLA have been mentioned as ones closer to home. Ohio State leads him back closer to where his father’s legacy began. Then there’s another powerhouse in Michigan and the likely Nike preferred spot in Oregon also being listed among favorites.

But LeBron James put out a stern message not to listen to any noise just yet on Bronny’s prospects. The Lakers star reacted to a specific post indicating that Oregon had the leg up over other landing spots, sending a tweet emphasizing that no source is valid until Bronny himself speaks out on his decision.

According to King James, Bronny hasn’t made a single recruiting visit – let alone have any favorites leading the chase as of right now.

He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022

Whichever school lands Bronny will certainly receive one of the largest publicity boosts ever from a recruit given the amount of fanfare sure to come their way. But ultimately, LeBron simply wants his son to experience it all like a normal young hooper looking to make his mark.

Bronny James has a big decision to make and LeBron is definitely on dad mode trying to filter the facts from rumors this NBA offseason.