LeBron James’ son, Bronny, has been the talk of the town of late after he threw down an eye-popping poster dunk during a game. The NBA world, including his own dad, of course, was buzzing after seeing Bronny James throw down a LeBron-esque poster slam on a fastbreak play.

That’s not the only reason why Bronny James has been the stuff of headlines of late. The 17-year-old is expected to go to college next year, and at this point, a handful of schools have already been identified as potential landing spots for LeBron’s heir apparent.

Jamie Shae of ON3 reports that according to their sources, Oregon has emerged as the favorite to land Bronny now that recruitment efforts have commenced. The report notes LeBron’s connection with Oregon via Nike, as well as Bronny’s relationship with the Ducks’ new five-star pick-up, Mookie Cook. Bronny and Cook were teammates during middle school, and the latter also played the role of a young LeBron James in a recent movie entitled Shooting Stars.

Southern Cal and Ohio State are the two other programs that were identified as Bronny’s possible future schools. Both were given just a 25 percent chance of landing the high-profile teenager, though, with Oregon emerging as the 50-percent favorite for the son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

It is worth noting that Michigan and UCLA were also previously mentioned as potential recruiters for Bronny, but Shae’s report suggests that both programs have not been involved in active recruitment efforts for him.