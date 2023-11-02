Another record has fallen at the hands of Lakers superstar and ageless wonder LeBron James during a win over the Clippers.

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, at age 38, is still doing magnificent things on the basketball court.

LeBron once again left NBA fans stunned after he once again refused to bow down to Father Time during Wednesday night's 130-125 thriller of an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at home.

Not only did LeBron James put the Lakers on his broad shoulders again, but he also managed to get past Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone for first place on an all-time “old player” list in the NBA, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“LeBron James picked up his 81st 30-point game since turning 35 years old. That passes Karl Malone for the most by any player after turning 35 in NBA history.”

LeBron pumped in a total of 35 points while shooting 13-for-19 from the floor. He also had his outside touch going for him, hitting four of his eight attempts from downtown, while dishing out seven assists and grabbing 12 rebounds in a near-triple-double effort over the course of 42 minutes of playing time. The four-time league Most Valuable Player scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.

LeBron has nothing left to prove in the NBA. He has won it all. But there seems to be nothing that will get in his way to continue defying his age. Expect more records to fall, as LeBron James continues to play at a high level.

So far in the 2023-24 NBA season, James is averaging 22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per contest.