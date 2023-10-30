Over the course of a legendary career, there are bound to be at least a few unusual occurrences. Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers battled the Sacramento Kings on the road, exactly 20 years since LeBron James made his NBA debut in the same city with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He marveled at the serendipity, which was only amplified after opening tip-off.

“Crazy!!! Back where it all started,” a nostalgic James posted on Instagram with a photo commemorating that monumental occasion. Unfortunately for him, just like he did with the Cavs in 2003, James left Sacramento with a loss.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer drove to the basket to tie things up near the end of regulation, but the Kings handled the Lakers in overtime, 132-127. It was a surprising outcome based on the late-game absences of De'Aaron Fox (ankle injury) and Domantas Sabonis (fouled out). James thrived, however, and even achieved a remarkable feat in the process.

Although two decades have passed, it has been quite the whirlwind career for the 38-year-old. There has been plenty of adversity, but James is a rare prodigy who has lived up to the hype. He will retire as objectively one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, winning rings for three different franchises. And it all started in Sacramento's ARCO Arena.

The end is undoubtedly near, but LeBron James and the Lakers are still eyeing another championship before that final curtain call. While a 1-2 start is not the best way to bring those grand ambitions to fruition, the team should be in the mix when the Western Conference is decided in 2024.

The NBA icon is focused on the goal ahead but will probably keep taking some time to really appreciate his long journey.