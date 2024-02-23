LeBron James caught some flack for his controversial decision to play in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game after missing the Los Angeles Lakers' last game before the break. He logged 14 minutes and apparently further aggravated his ankle injury, leaving him on the bench for Thursday's road game versus the Golden State Warriors. He still looks locked-in on the action, however, judging by his latest reaction.
Backup center Jaxson Hayes commanded James' full attention when he hammered home an emphatic dunk off a nice pick-and-roll early in the second quarter. The NBA's all-time scoring leader did not even have to utter a word to effectively depict the moment, via Lakers Daily.
Unfortunately, Hayes' jam did not propel the Lakers to a sustained lead in the Chase Center. The Warriors are up double digits, with the sensational Stephen Curry setting the tone with 32 points at time of print. Underrated rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis has added 13 off the bench. Anthony Davis is doing everything in his power to keep LA in this game (23 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks), but he can't do it alone.
The “other guys” are often discussed as being the X-factors for this team, with the burden usually falling on Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell to supply a strong secondary scoring punch. Players like Rui Hachimura, newcomer Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaxson Hayes have to do their part too, though.
Ideally, a couple of them will give LeBron James another reason to be fired up from the sidelines. Otherwise, there might be a different type of head shake at the end of this road contest.