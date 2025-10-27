Through three quarters of their Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked on their way to victory. But for the fourth quarter told an entirely different story.

The Packers outscored the Steelers 21-6, stealing a 35-25 victory. For Pittsburgh, it marked a historic downfall.

It's the first time the Steelers have lost a game by 10+ after holding a lead entering the fourth quarter since 1996 against the Houston Oilers. Furthermore, it was the first time the Steelers have lost a game under those parameters at home since 1985, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Pittsburgh opened the final quarter with a 19-14 advantage. But on Green Bay's first drive, Josh Jacobs ran for a three-yard touchdown before the Packers converted a two-point attempt. After a punt by the Steelers, Jordan Love found Tucker Kraft for a 24-yard touchdown to take a 29-19 advantage.

Pittsburgh's next two drives resulted in a punt and a fumble, while Green Bay recorded a pair of field goals. Aaron Rodgers did find Roman Wilson for a 21-yard touchdown pass on the Steelers' final drive of the game, but it was too little too late.

For all the questions surrounding how Rodgers and the new-look offense would fare, but Pittsburgh's defense truly struggled against Green Bay, especially in the fourth quarter. The Steelers let up 454 yards total, with 360 of them and three touchdown coming from the arm of Love.

Now 4-3, Pittsburgh must regroup and find a way to bounce back from their disaster finish. They'll look to play a more complete game in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.