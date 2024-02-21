Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have had a bit of a rough go of it so far on the 2023-24 NBA season. Although Young has been playing perhaps the best basketball of his career this season and was recently rewarded with a spot in the All-Star Game, the Hawks as a whole have performed well below expectations, currently sitting in tenth place in the Eastern Conference.

Speaking of the All-Star game, this year's iteration of the contest was heavily criticized for the perceived lack of effort from players on both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference squads, and recently, the Hawks star broke down his thoughts on how the game could be made more competitive.

“We were talking about it on the bench,” Young told NBA insider Rachel Nichols, per ClutchPoints on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “It was Donovan [Mitchell's] idea. We were talking, and he talked about maybe having a guy, an emcee, like how it is in New York or certain things. Guys walking on the court, maybe that could make it a little bit more competitive. But it's hard, because guys' focus is on the team and making sure that they stay healthy and don't want to hurt each other.”

Indeed, the NBA All-Star game has always included quite the balancing act of players putting on a show for fans while also avoiding injury as the season enters its stretch run. The players on Sunday evening decidedly took the latter approach.