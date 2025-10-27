Austin Reaves already knew what was expected of him when it was revealed that LeBron James would miss considerable time due to sciatica, but the recent Luka Doncic injury news forces the Los Angeles Lakers guard to enter savior mode. The Slovenian superstar himself called on Reaves to score 60 points in Sunday's clash with the Sacramento Kings, per Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell, a challenge that the 27-year-old was not too far from achieving.

Reaves seamlessly assumed the top role on offense, dropping 51 points on 12-of-22 shooting in a 127-120 road win. He was one assist shy of a triple-double and also recorded two steals, posting a masterful effort when the Lakers needed him most. Jarred Vanderbilt also dared Reaves to step up in Sacramento, and his request was fulfilled.

“We were going to the bus lines, I was telling him, ‘we need 50 from you tonight,'” the veteran power forward told reporters, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “As you can see, he did it. We challenged him, and he came through.”

“‘We need 50 from you tonight’ … and as you can see, he did it.” Jarred Vanderbilt on his challenge to Austin Reaves as they boarded the team bus before the Kings. Reaves scored 51 and the Lakers won. pic.twitter.com/rTwgtCCHGR — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 27, 2025

Austin Reaves steps up for Lakers in a huge way

The undrafted talent out of Wichita State and Oklahoma was absolutely magnificent in the fourth quarter, knocking down three of his six 3-pointers in the span of two and a half minutes to help give LA a 108-101 lead with 6:46 remaining. He then essentially wrapped a bow on the W with a clutch display on the free throw line — was a mind-boggling 21-of-22 from the charity stripe overall.

Although Reaves had already introduced himself as an undeniable difference-maker in the years prior, this sensational outing in the Golden 1 Center illustrated just how dangerous he can be as a No. 1 option. LeBron James is one of the two best players to ever step foot on a basketball court. Luka Doncic is an offensive savant who is expected to win at least one MVP crown before he retires. Naturally, No. 15 is often overshadowed by the elite company he keeps, but he is a vital member of this franchise.

The Lakers will not contend in the loaded Western Conference unless Austin Reaves is consistently competing at an impactful level. He proved as much in Sacramento, impressing Doncic, answering Vanderbilt's plea and imbuing fans with new confidence. Los Angeles is hoping the new 50-point man has enough in the tank to lead the 2-1 squad past the visiting Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) on Monday night.