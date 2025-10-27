Gabe Vincent left Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings with an apparent ankle injury and limped to the locker room, Kings beat writer Jason Anderson posted on X. The Los Angeles Lakers listed Vincent as a starter, but he did not finish the third quarter after the play.

Vincent played 19 minutes and finished with 3 points on 3-for-3 free throws, according to the ESPN box score. He also chipped in a rebound and an assist before departing.

Austin Reaves was carrying the offense with 29 points, but the Lakers needed their bench glue intact as the Kings pushed a tight game in Sacramento. Vincent appeared to roll his ankle in the third and was immediately subbed out; coach J.J. Redick and the training staff escorted him to the locker room for evaluation. If he can’t return, Los Angeles will lean on Jake LaRavia and Dalton Knecht for backup guard minutes.

This is an awkward early-season wrinkle for a Lakers team already managing workload and injuries to key veterans. Vincent solidified a role as a reliable perimeter option and steady ballhandler during the preseason; losing him, even briefly, forces different lineups and more touches for primary creators. The Lakers’ rotation depends on quick chemistry, especially with LeBron James and Luka Dončić sidelined, and Vincent’s availability matters more than box-score numbers suggest.

The club had no immediate update on Vincent’s status. Expect the team to provide further medical details and a timetable after postgame tests; until then, the Lakers will prepare contingency plans for guard minutes as they monitor the injury.