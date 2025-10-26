The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt a major blow this weekend when it was revealed that star guard Luka Doncic would be out for at least one week due to multiple injury issues, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. Doncic was originally listed as questionable coming into the Lakers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, but was ultimately ruled out. He is dealing with both a leg injury and a finger injury and will be re-evaluated in one week. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Luka Doncic out at least 1 week with multiple injuries
