Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been grinding in the offseason. The King has been working hard to prepare for what many expect to be a bounceback campaign for him and the rest of the squad.

LeBron recently shared a brief clip of himself in what appears to be his post-workout state. James can be seen sweating profusely after what seems to be an intense session. Right before the video trailed off, the Lakers talisman paid quick homage to none other than the late, great Kobe Byrant:

LeBron’s latest Instagram story 👀🐍 pic.twitter.com/2IxZ1bI4ZR — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) August 1, 2022

Kobe’s name and jersey numbers were embellished inside the gym LeBron was working out in and it is clear that he channeled a bit of Mamba Mentality in his most recent session. Bryant’s work ethic was second to none, and James is just hoping to live up to the Lakers legend’s high standards.

One other thing you cannot fault Kobe for was his loyalty to the Lakers. He stuck with the team through the many highs and lows. This included no less than five championships, as well as a handful of seasons as a highly-disappointing lottery-bound team.

LeBron James has himself had his fair share of ups and downs with the Purple & Gold in the four years he’s been with the franchise. The 18-time All-Star led LA to their first title in the post-Kobe Bryant era in 2020, but it has since been two disastrous seasons after that. Much like Kobe, LeBron is now looking to come back from adversity, and he’s clearly putting the work in to achieve his goals.