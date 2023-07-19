While many fellow NBA players often use his age to mock him, it sure looks like LeBron James has no problem being old. In fact, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers star takes pride about it. So imagine his disappointment when he learned that he's not the oldest active player in the NBA today.

James was made aware of that fact on Tuesday when he saw a graphic noting that he's the second oldest active NBA player. In a rather hilarious response, the Lakers forward said “Who's 1st?? Thought I was the [oldest].”

All jokes aside, Andre Iguodala is currently the oldest active NBA player at 39 years and 171 days old. LeBron James is currently 38 years old. Last season, LeBron's former Miami Heat teammate Udonis Haslem was the oldest at 42 (he turned 43 last June).

"Who's 1st?? Thought I was the 👴🏾" LeBron James on his IG story finding out that he's the 2nd oldest active player in the NBA 😆 The oldest active player is Andre Iguodala (39 years, 171 days old) pic.twitter.com/QHTf2AYWmP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 19, 2023

LeBron James probably likes getting underestimated for his age, but just like what he did to Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2022-23 NBA playoffs, he used it as extra fuel to give them some harsh lesson.

While LeBron is turning 39 next season, the rest of the NBA should have learned their lesson by now. He may be close to his 40s, but the Lakers leader is still as capable as ever in dominating games.

As for the title of being the oldest player in the league, LeBron could probably get it sooner rather than later. While Andre Iguodala has yet to decide about his future, a retirement for him is a real possibility. It'll definitely be fun to see an old man like LeBron punish younger teams come 2023-24.