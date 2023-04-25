Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers have won two straight games ever since Dillon Brooks called LeBron James ‘old’. The Grizzlies can’t be too thrilled with Brooks’ antics, as they now find themselves down 3-1 while Brooks has been thoroughly outplayed by James post commentary on James’ age.

Been a rough series so far for Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/3wRRh6mAun — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 25, 2023

Since Brooks ignited the beef, he has scored 18 points on 7/24 shooting. On the opposite end of the spectrum, James has poured in 47 points on 18/38 shooting, as well as posting a filled up stat-sheet in contrast to Brooks. James had his first 20-20 game of his career in Game 4, and led the Lakers to a thrilling Game 4 victory to go up 3-1.

Not only has James dominated in the stat-sheet, but he particularly dominated the individual matchup against Brooks in the clutch moments. In overtime of Game 4, James hit the biggest shot of the game to put the Lakers up 113-108. He was matched up against Brooks, driving to his left and finishing through the foul for an And-1 bucket. James let out a primal yell in response, displaying emotion he hadn’t yet in the series.

Brooks and the Grizzlies now return to Memphis down 3-1 and with their backs against the wall. Brooks in particular needs to step up his game, as his comments on James put him directly under the national spotlight. He has responded with poor play, and an even worse response with the media.

Brooks has refused to speak to reporters after the last two losses, a response that has sparked an uproar of criticism towards Brooks for his immaturity. If Brooks wants to shed this label, he just simply needs to play and behave better.

For now, LeBron James will let his game do the talking amid the beef with Dillon Brooks. The King and the Lakers look to close out their first round series against the Grizzlies in Game 5 on Wednesday.