After the Golden State Warriors’ Game 6 defeat and eventual playoff exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, reports started to emerge that Andre Iguodala has decided to retire. However, by the looks of it, Iguodala isn’t sure yet what he’ll do.

To clarify, Iguodala has not confirmed anything about his decision to retire. Apparently, all the retirement reports that went viral in the aftermath of the Warriors’ playoff exit was based off on his statement earlier in the season where he hinted that the 2022-23 campaign would be his final year.

Interestingly, Iguodala took to Twitter on Sunday to share a one-word message where he seemingly addresses the retirement talks. He didn’t elaborate or specify what it’s really about, though many were quick to assume it’s about the retirement reports involving his name.

Iguodala only wrote “No” on his tweet, which only sparked further questions about his future.

Andre Iguodala hasn’t really played that much for the Warriors in the past season; however, his presence as a locker room leader has really been pivotal in keeping the team together amid a tough campaign.

Of course the general expectation is that Iguodala will be retiring. Not only is he set to become a free agent this offseason, but he’s also turning 40 in the 2023-24 campaign. And considering the Dubs’ poor performance in the postseason, it doesn’t seem like the team will still opt to bring him back anyway. Golden State will have to cut a huge portion of their salaries to avoid paying a massive amount in luxury taxes, and so every roster spot will be important.

Perhaps Iguodala just wants to retire in his own terms and make it official when he’s truly ready. Whatever the case may be, a lot of fans will definitely be keeping an eye on his decision.