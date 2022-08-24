Right now, there are more than a few folks out there that will argue that LeBron James is the GOAT. However, it’s also true that more would say that this just isn’t the case for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar — that the great Michael Jordan still holds this esteemed honor.

Fox Sports broadcaster Nick Wright agrees. He also believes that LeBron and the Lakers currently do not have what it takes to win the title this coming season. However, if they somehow do, Wright is adamant that LeBron would be able to finally put the GOAT debate to an end (h/t Zach Stevens of Lakers Daily):

“I don’t think the [Los Angeles] Lakers will win the title, and, as presently constituted, they can’t win the title,” Wright said on his podcast. “But, if in LeBron’s 20th season, he not only passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in all-time scoring, which is going to happen midway through this year, but does it while playing at an All-NBA level, which he obviously did last year, and somehow the team were to win the title and it’s the title that breaks the tie with the [Boston] Celtics for most titles in franchise history? “If that all were to happen, then the GOAT debate becomes an afterthought. Then it becomes, can you believe people were still arguing about it? They do not have enough to win the title this year unless they add a true difference-maker, which they’re not going to be able to do without getting rid of one or maybe both of those future picks.”

Is he right? Will LeBron James definitively be the GOAT if he leads the Lakers to an unlikely championship this coming season?

As Wright said, it’s already a fact that James will become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history by the mid-way point of the upcoming campaign. Based on what we’ve seen from him this past season, it would also be foolish to discount the possibility of him doing so while playing at an elite, All-NBA level.

It’s the championship bit that’s the big caveat here, though. Then again, if the Lakers are somehow able to bring in a new star before the trade deadline, then this becomes much more realistic.

Could LeBron actually do it?