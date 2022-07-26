Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is certainly in the conversation for being the greatest of all time. Next season, The King will embark on his quest to become the leading scorer in NBA history. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had nothing but high praise for LeBron and his legacy.

KAT came out with a three-word tweet after realizing that James needs to put up just 16.2 points per game next season in order to surpass the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot in the league’s all-time scoring list:

“Appreciate Greatness Everyone 💐,” Towns wrote in his tweet.

Currently, LeBron’s 37,062 career points are still 1,325 markers behind Kareem’s all-time record of 38,387 points. It’s no longer if, but now a matter of when James will be able to beat Abdul-Jabbar’s mark. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Lakers talisman should be able to shatter the all-time scoring record this coming season. That’s definitely going to be a momentous occasion, and Karl-Anthony Towns is just one of the millions of basketball fans that will be tuned in to that historic milestone.

Previously, Golden State Warriors veteran and now four-time NBA champion Draymond Green also talked up LeBron James’ quest to break the record. Green apologized to Dubs coach Steve Kerr in advance, claiming that he’s going to be watching LeBron live — and possibly miss a Warriors game — when James becomes the all-time scoring champion. These two may be fierce competitors on the basketball court, but it’s clear how highly Green thinks of LeBron James.