LeBron James’ bad season gets worse with tragic milestone not seen since his rookie year

The Los Angeles Lakers lost again on Wednesday night, dropping 110-99 to the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles is now 0-4 on the season. They are one of only three teams in the NBA that are without a victory, as the Orlando Magic are 0-5 and the Sacramento Kings are 0-3. With the loss Wednesday, LeBron James faces a circumstance he hasn’t seen since in 19 years.

It’s the first time since James’ rookie season back in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers starting 0-4 to open the season.

A LeBron James team is 0-4 for the first time since 2003-04- his rookie season. pic.twitter.com/DqyXS3aPCm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 27, 2022

Once again, Los Angeles struggled from beyond the arc. The Lakers hit just eight of 30 shots from deep. Believe it or not, that is an improvement from their first three games. For the season, the Lakers have connected on just 22 percent of their three’s. James is not an exception to this either.

James finished with 19 points in the loss, but was just 8-for-21 from the field and 2-for-8 from downtown. LeBron did dish out nine assists and pull down seven rebounds, but James also turned the ball over eight times, his most this season.

LeBron James is not getting a ton of help though, either. After a big first half, Anthony Davis was almost non-existent offensively. He scored just five of his 22 points after halftime. Lonnie Walker IV chipped in with 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting. But no other Lakers player scored in double figures.

The offseason acquisition of Patrick Beverley has done nothing for this team. He can’t score and doesn’t create for others. Austin Reeves got the start in place of Russell Westbrook, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Reaves failed to give James much help, scoring just eight points.