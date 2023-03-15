A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

D’Angelo Russell led the Los Angeles Lakers to a scorching start on Tuesday night as they took on the New Orleans Pelicans in a marquee matchup. The new Lakers point guard came firing out the gates, leading LA to a 14-0 start against their opponents. LeBron James was in attendance watching from the sidelines and he definitely approved of Russell’s hot start.

LeBron and Russell busted out their new handshake as both stars were hyped with the Lakers’ strong start. Apparently, James also has ice in his veins:

LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell "ice in my veins" handshake 🥶pic.twitter.com/3QDvQKW8gK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 15, 2023

It’s great to see both LeBron and D-Lo fired up, and unsurprisingly, it evoked the exact same emotion among Lakers fans on Twitter:

Imagine having your favorite player hyping you up. 🤣😂That boy happyy happyy — 🇬🇲Melanin_Queen 🇬🇲 (@QueenJuuJuu) March 15, 2023

EYYYYYYYYYY LET’S GO LAKESHOW!!!! — Reagan Hoang (@ReaganHoang10) March 15, 2023

Can’t wait til Bron buck this celebration after he hit a big shot in the first round of the playoffs to win the series https://t.co/27oJqt12jr — 10/20/2013 (@T__R__A__V) March 15, 2023

Lakers fans are so excited that they’re already looking ahead to the playoffs. At this point, their team is still sitting on 33-35 record and is tied with the Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 9 seed in the West. It goes without saying that a win against New Orleans on Tuesday will go a long way for the LeBron-less Lakers.

Also worth noting is the fact that LA is now just 2.5 games behind the fifth-seeded Golden State Warriors. At this point, a guaranteed spot in the playoffs is still well within reach for the Lakers — especially if they keep playing the way they have been in the past few games. D’Angelo Russell has been integral to LA’s recent success, and it is clear that LeBron James is more than happy about this development.