There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Bronny James and his future in the NBA. After all, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has already declared his intention to sign for whichever team ends up drafting his son in 2024.

That is still more than a year away, though. Bronny still has one more season to play before he becomes eligible for the NBA Draft, and for his part, Kevin Durant already has his sights set on LeBron’s heir apparent. According to the Phoenix Suns superstar, he hopes Bronny takes the college route as opposed to playing abroad or suiting up for the NBA G League Ignite:

“I would love to see Bronny in college instead of going the other route,” KD said. “… I wanna see Bronny hoop. I wanna be in real time, see what he’s doing and follow his journey.”

Durant also shared his thoughts on how important the college experience is for these young players. KD himself took the NCAA route, playing one year for the Texas Longhorns before moving up to the big league, and he cannot reiterate enough how significant this right of passage is.

As for Bronny, KD believes that LeBron’s eldest son is headed to USC. There have been a handful of universities that have been linked to the 18-year-old prospect, but Durant believes USC has the inside track:

“That’s what my guess was, too,” Durant said. “Was it USC, Oregon, and Duke? … It’s going to obviously be easy for [LeBron] to catch the games if he at USC.”

Fair point from Kevin Durant here. Both LeBron James and Savannah would probably love to have their son go to college so close to home, so in terms of proximity, USC would probably be the obvious choice. At the end of the day, though, it’s still going to be Bronny’s decision.