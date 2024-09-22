Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is hinting at what may be coming next for him when his basketball days are over. James says he is interested in possibly working as a sports broadcaster when he's retired. James made the comments on the GoJo and Golic show, that he may end up in a broadcast booth now and again.

“I see Tom Brady doing it, he's been great so far,” James said on the show. “We will see, even if it's just a guest appearance, a game or two when I am done playing, but it's always fun to give back to the game.”

While James would likely work in broadcasting basketball games, he mentioned in the interview that he also loves football. It would be interesting to see James work at broadcasting football games, even college football. James is well-known to be an Ohio State football fan. He plays with the team on the new EA Sports College Football game.

Time will tell what James does when he does indeed retire. That may not come anytime soon, as the Lakers drafted and signed James' son Bronny this offseason. LeBron and Bronny will be the first father and son duo to play on an NBA roster together.

LeBron James will have several options when he's done with basketball

James has played in the NBA for more than 20 years, and holds numerous accolades. He's considered by many to be one of the five or 10 best players ever in the history of the league. He has multiple Olympics gold medals, and won four NBA championships. Now at 39-years-old, James is nearing the end of his prolific journey as an NBA star.

The legendary player has dipped his toes into the world of entertainment during his NBA career. He's starred in movies, such as Trainwreck and Space Jam: A New Legacy. He has appeared in multiple television commercials, including for the soft drink Sprite. He has a lot of on-camera experience that would help him in broadcasting, if he chooses to go that route.

James is also working as part owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey franchise, so he could continue working in sports management when he's done. The possibilities seem endless. He's a billionaire, per Forbes, so he never has to work again if he doesn't want to.

The Lakers start NBA preseason games in October. James will have at least one more season to show off his basketball skills, while his son Bronny joins him.