Anyone can become a star in athletics, but good genetics and the proper resources and training certainly help young athletes reach the pinnacle of their respective sports. As major professional sports get older, we are starting to see more and more sports families. Two generations, and sometimes even three generations of one family competing at the highest level in the same sport during different (and sometimes the same) eras is becoming more of the norm.

It makes sense, too, as the children of famous athletes get to learn their sport from the very best, aka their parents. Therefore, they are at an advantage in comparison to their peers, as they will be exposed to the best of the best when it comes to coaching and training from a young age. In this article, we are going to look at a specific kind of sports family: father-son duos.

One half of perhaps the most famous father-son duo hasn't even played a single minute at the professional level yet, but that will change in the near future. LeBron James is one of the best NBA players ever, and his son, Bronny James, is following in his footsteps. The younger James was just drafted 55th overall by Los Angeles Lakers, and his dad is still chugging along as he prepares for year 22.

LeBron signed a contract to return to Los Angeles to team up with his son, and they will become the rare father-son duo to actually play together. While LeBron has already had a magnificent career, the jury is still out for Bronny as an NBA player, but the USC prospect was one of the most popular and famous amateur players in recent memory.

The two aren't an all-time elite father-son professional duo yet, but they do have the chance to get there one day, as do Marvin Harrison and Marvin Harrison Jr., considering the latter was just drafted fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even Shedeur Sanders is less than a year away from likely being a top NFL Draft pick. He, of course, is currently playing collegiate football at Colorado, where is dad, Deion Sanders is the head coach. Deion was one of the most versatile NFL players ever and will forever be remembered as one of the league's best cornerbacks of all time.

The future is clearly bright for sports families, and more are likely to thrive in the near future. In this article, though, we wanted to rank the best father-son duos in all of sports history to this point. Perhaps Bronny, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Shedeur will join their dads on this list in a few years, but they have a ways to go. There have already been some great sons who played in the NFL, NBA, NHL or MLB after their fathers thrived in those leagues.

15. Tim Hardaway and Tim Hardaway Jr.

There were a lot of father-son duos vying for the last spot on our list. We ended up going with the two that share a name. Tim Hardaway was one of the most exciting point guards in the '90s. He was a part of the Run TMC Golden State Warriors squad that was known for its elite offensive play, but he also found success with the Miami Heat.

The elder Hardaway was named to five All-Star Games because of his killer handle and impressive shot-making ability. Junior inherited the shot-making gene that his dad had. He has never been known for being efficient, but Tim Hardaway Jr. has stints where he is unstoppable. He is a streaky scorer but he has averaged 14 points per game for his career. Hardaway Jr. is bound to have a big season next year, too, considering he was just traded to a bad Detroit Pistons team that needs all the help that they can get. Hardaway Jr. most recently contributed to the Dallas Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals.

The Hardaways are in danger of losing this spot soon. Young stars like Domantas Sabonis (NBA) and Bo Bichette (MLB) are on the trajectory to join their fathers (Arvydas Sabonis and Dante Bichette) as legends of their sports.

14. Mychal Thompson and Klay/Trayce/Mychel Thompson

Klay Thompson has had such a great career that many NBA fans have forgotten how big of a deal his dad was. Mychal was good enough to be drafted first overall in 1978, ahead of the likes of Larry Bird. He ended up being more of a role player than is ideal for a number-one pick, but he still ended up winning two championships with the Showtime Los Angeles Lakers.

Klay had a chance this offseason to join his dad as a player who joined the Lakers later in his career, but he choose a different route in free agency and instead agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks. Klay will, of course, always be known for his time with the Golden State Warriors, though. The shooting guard established himself as one of the greatest shooters ever en route to winning four championships on the dynasty that was led by Steph Curry. Thompson and Curry formed a duo called the “Splash Brothers,” which is ironic considering Thompson did have an actual family member who found NBA success.

Mychal and Klay are the most well-know Thompsons, but Klay has two brothers who made it pro, too. Mychel is a fellow basketball player who only saw court time in five total NBA games, and Trayce has been a journeyman MLB player since 2015.

13. Keith Tkachuk and Matthew/Brady Tkachuk

The Tkachuk's resume just got a whole lot better. Matthew Tkachuk, the son of Keith, just led the Florida Panthers to a Stanley Cup Finals victory. The Panthers star has now led his team to the biggest stage in back-to-back seasons. With two All-Star appearances to his name, Matthew is undoubtedly one of the top 20 players in the NHL, if not one of the top 10.

Amazingly, is brother Brady is also a top 20 NHL player. Brady is younger, yet he has made the All-Star Game more times, with four appearances in the game under his belt already. Matthew was drafted sixth overall in 2016, while Brady was the fourth pick in 2018. The two have combined for 928 points in their young careers.

The family dynasty started with Keith. The father of the two athletes was a star in his own right in the '90s-2000s. He played 18 seasons in the NHL, illustrating the families love for the sport of hockey. Keith was a five-time All-Star and scored 1,065 points over his career.

12. Vladimir Guerrero and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero and his son, whom he shares a name with, both hit bombs. Guerrerro Sr. was a nine-time All-Star in the MLB with eight Silver Sluggers and an MVP to his name. He was known for being able to crush any pitch, regardless of the pitch location.

Guerrero Jr. inherited his dad's slugging ability, and he is already on the trajectory to be as good as his dad. Guerrero Jr. is only 25 years old, and has played all six of his seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He debuted at the age of just 20, and he already has made four All-Star teams.

Guerrero Jr. has heard his name in some MLB trade deadline rumors, but he will surely continue to ascend towards the stardom that his dad found during his playing days, regardless of where he continues his career.

11. Clay Matthews Jr. and Clay Matthews III/Casey Matthews

Over the duration of his 19-year career, Clay Matthews Jr. played in 278 games. That is more than any other linebacker in history. He was one of the best tacklers the game has ever seen, as evidenced by the four times he led the league in that statistical category.

Somehow, Matthews career dwelled in comparison to his son's career. Clay Matthews III made six Pro Bowls, as he was constantly one of the best pass-rushers in the league during his prime with the Green Bay Packers. Matthews III will forever be known for the long, flowing hair that came out of the back of his helmet, but he also became one of the best Packers players in history.

The Green Bay legend even had a brother in the league, as Casey Matthews lasted four years in the NFL. Football is life for the Matthews family. While Bruce Matthews (Clay Jr.'s brother) doesn't qualify for this list, it is worth mentioning that he played more games (296) on the offensive line than any other player to play his position.

10. Howie Long and Chris/Kyle Long

Howie Long was one of the best defensive players in the NFL in the '80s. While playing the defensive end position for the Raiders, Long was an eight-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl Champion, and NEA Defensive Player of the Year. No one could have guessed his football legacy would continue after his retirement.

Howie had two sons who found success in the NFL. First was Chris Long, who, like his dad, played defensive end. Chris was also a winner, as he won two championships in the NFL. After Chris was Kyle, who played on the other side of the ball as one of the best offensive linemen in the sport. Kyle went to three Pro Bowls.

Howie did have the best career of the three, but all three were among the best players at their position during their prime. The brothers were both even first-round picks.

9. Dell Curry and Steph/Seth Curry

The Currys are the best father-son duo in basketball history, but the success of the son is the main reason why. Steph Curry is the son of Dell Curry. The elder Curry did have an impressive career in the NBA. He played in the league for 16 years and was always in the running to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award (a feat he did accomplish in 1994).

Dell's biggest impact on the game was that he helped popularize the three-point shot, though. He was won of the best long ball shooters during his era, but fans had no clue what was to come when it came to Currys shooting from beyond the arc.

Steph had a memorable collegiate career at small school Davidson before he was made the seventh overall pick in 2009. Steph took three-point shooting to a whole new level. The Warriors star is known for shooting the ball from well behind the three-point line, and he is now the NBA's all-time three-point makes leader (3,747) by a long shot.

Curry has 10 All-Star appearances and four championships to his name. He has established himself as one of the best NBA players ever, and he even has a case as the game's greatest point guard.

The sharpshooting didn't end with Steph, though. His younger brother and Dell's youngest son is named Seth, and he has also had a solid NBA career shooting the long ball. Seth has been somewhat of a journeyman throughout his career, but he has still managed to knock down 862 three-pointers.

8. Calvin Hill and Grant Hill

Calvin Hill and his son Grant are a unique entry on the best father-son duos in sports history list because they didn't play the same sport. The elder Hill was a star football player, but Grant didn't follow in his footsteps. Instead, Grant decided to pursue basketball.

Calvin played the running back position in the '80s, and he immediately took the league by storm. He ran his way to the Rookie of the Year award and earned four Pro Bowl nods in his first six seasons. He even became the first Dallas Cowboys player with 1,000 rushing yards in a season. Calvin's career went downhill when he was hurt while playing in the WFL during the middle of his career, but he was still a very important figure to the Cowboys organization, and he helped the franchise win their first championship.

Grant didn't choose to play football, but he became won of the best collegiate players ever while playing for Duke basketball during the peak of their success. Like his dad, the professional game came easy to Grant right away, as he also won the Rookie of the Year award.

Grant's career was highlighted by seven All-Star appearances, but injuries also got the best of him. Grant dealt with lingering ankle issues for the majority of his career that limited his potential and left fans with one of the biggest “what if” situations in NBA history.

Even with the injury issues both Hills faced, they both made a name for themselves in their respective sports, and they are certainly among the best father-son duos in sports history.

7. Bobby Bonds and Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds is always one of the hardest players to rank on any list in any sport, and that includes on the list of best father-son duos. Bonds had a Hall of Fame career well before steroid usage clouded his career. Bonds ended his career with seven MVP nods, more than double the next closest player ever.

With eight Gold Gloves and 12 Silver Sluggers to his name, he would be widely regarded as the GOAT of baseball if PED use didn't forever loom over his career.

The unfortunate thing about Barry Bonds is that he didn't need to use steroids, as he had all-time genetics. His father Bobby Bonds was a three-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner in his own right.

6. Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr.

Some of the other father-son combinations on this list did find a little more success combined than Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. did, but the two remain arguably the most iconic father-son duo ever. That is because they actually took the field together.

The elder Griffey went to three All-Star Games, with his last one coming in 1980. He stuck around long enough for his son to make it all the way to the big leagues, though. The two teamed up on the Seattle Mariners for 51 games in 1990. The famously hit back-to-back home runs together.

While pops had a pretty good career, Junior had an even better one. Griffey Jr. went to 13 All-Star Games, he was an AL MVP, he won 10 Gold Gloves, and he was a seven-time Silver Slugger. That resume firmly makes Griffey one of the top 20 MLB players ever, if not top 10.

5. Sandy Alomar and Roberto Alomar/Sandy Alomar Jr.

The Alomars played the game of baseball the right way. Sandy Alomar was an elite contact hitter and base-runner. He was an iron man player who made one All-Star Game during his career.

Sandy's sons, Roberto and Sandy Jr., not only carried on his legacy, but they took the family name to new heights. Roberto is a Hall of Famer who made 12 All-Star Games and was a 10-time Gold Glove winner. He has more Gold Gloves than any other second baseman.

His brother, Sandy Alomar Jr., was a six-time All-Star who had one of the best rookie seasons ever. During his rookie year, Alomar Jr. became the first rookie catcher to start in the All-Star Game, and he even won the Gold Glove in his first year in the major leagues. Between the three of them, they combined for 52 seasons in MLB.

4. Gordie Howe and Mark/Marty Howe

Gordie Howe is one of the greatest hockey players ever, as evidenced by his nickname, “Mr. Hockey.” Before Wayne Gretzky came along, Gordie was viewed by many as the GOAT. He spent all 25 of his seasons in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings. During that time, he amassed 801 goals and won four Stanley Cups.

Howe was a clear-cut Hall of Famer, but amazingly, his son Mark also had a Hall of Fame-caliber career in the NHL. The longevity gene was in the Howe's blood, as Mark played 16 seasons himself.

Marty Howe didn't become the all-time great that his kin did, but it was still impressive that he was able to make it to the NHL, nonetheless.

3. Bobby Hull and Brett Hull

Considering that the Howes have two Hall of Famers who played in the NHL, it is pretty crazy that they are not the best father-son NHL duo ever. Bobby Hull and Brett Hull hold that honor.

Both players were among the league's best scorers ever. Bobby won three Art Ross Trophies, while Brett ranks fifth all-time with 741 total goals. Both players were even Hart Memorial Trophy winners.

While the Howes both made it to the Hall of Fame, the Hulls were the first NHL duo to do that, as Brett Hull made it two years before Mark Howe.

2. Ralph Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt, and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

When people think of athletes genes, they usually think of the physical traits that can be passed down from generation to generation. Racing isn't the most physically demanding sport, but the Earnhardt's proved that the skills required to succeed can be passed down from father to son, or even from grandfather to grandson.

Ralph Earnhardt was the patriarch of the Earnhardt racing family. He was one of NASCAR's first great racers, and he was even listed on the 50 greatest drivers list released in 1998. Ralph's son, Dale Earnhardt, managed to have an even greater career on the track. Many consider him to be the greatest NASCAR racer ever.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. made it a three generational affair, and even he found himself on the greatest NASCAR drivers ever list that was expanded to 75 in 2023.

1. Archie Manning and Peyton/Eli Manning

Most of the father-son duos throughout history only included the father and one son, or if there was a third family member who went pro, they were only an average player. The Manning family had three athletes make it to the big leagues, though, and all three of them were elite.

It all started with Archie Manning. His New Orleans Saints teams of the '70s weren't that good, but he did everything he could to carry the burden. Manning didn't have many playmakers to get the ball to, and a poor offensive line led to him being often sacked. Manning's Saints never even had a winning season with him under center.

Despite this, Manning was one of the most respected quarterbacks during his time. He had great arm talent and was the only reason New Orleans' franchise didn't flop even more than they did. His talent afforded him two Pro Bowl nods, and because he was always among the league leaders in passing yards, he finished his career with 23,911 yards through the air.

Archie's career was only the beginning for the Manning dynasty, though. Peyton attended the University of Tennessee, where is collegiate career was impressive enough for him to be viewed as one of the greatest prospects in league history. With incredible accuracy and unmatched IQ, Peyton was drafted first overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Peyton lived up to the hype and went on to have one of the greatest careers in NFL history. He won two Super Bowls and made 14 Pro Bowls. Peyton even won a league-record five MVP awards. Manning's seven First-Team All-Pro nods are also the most in history, as are the 55 touchdowns he threw in a single season while playing for the Denver Broncos. We can talk about Peyton's endless resume all day long, but the point is that he was very good.

The Manning line of football stars was far from over, though, as Eli, like his brother, was drafted first overall. Eli's decision not to suit up for the San Diego Chargers team that drafted him is a story for another time, but the youngest Manning brother also became one of the best NFL pass throwers.

The New York Giants quarterback made only four Pro Bowls, but he managed to tie his brother in Super Bowl victories. Eli always showed up in the biggest moments, and that led to him leading the way in some of the most memorable Super Bowl performances ever.

Next in line is Arch Manning, the sophomore quarterback at Texas. While he is expected to serve as the backup quarterback to Quinn Ewers again this year, the son of the third Manning brother, Cooper, was one of the biggest high school recruits ever. Arch still has sky high potential and will likely be a first round quarterback and starting NFL signal caller one day, just like his uncles.