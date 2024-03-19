Late last week, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal spoke with Mario Chalmers on his podcast about whether or not Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is feared.
Now it appears that LeBron is clapping back with this post on his Instagram page:
O'Neal's conversation with Chalmers on the Lakers star went as follows:
Shaq: So I’ve heard players say, including myself, I feared Mike. I’ve heard players in your generation say I feared Kobe. I’ve never really heard any player say they feared LeBron (James).
Mario Chalmers: You know I got killed for that.
Shaq: Why is that? You’re not going to get killed here.
Mario Chalmers: When I first said that people killed me for that. I didn’t think players really feared LeBron like they did Jordan. It’s not that you shouldn’t fear Bron, I just think at the end of the day Bron has been through so much that he wanted to be liked.
Shaq: He’s a nice guy.
Naturally Lakers fans are reacting to LeBron's post.
Jason – “Shaq about to go on a lebron hate session for the next 5 years”
Kero – “lebron is a troll like the rest of us”
The lactose tolerant black man – “Shaq three-peated and dominated!”
ustun – “He thinks he roasted SHAQ, but he was right. NBA changed years in years.”
BenCharles – “LAKERS!”
I -“Shaq averaged 35/14/4/ 3 blocks during a 3 peat. LeBron wishes he had that dominant of a stretch”
kap – “I mean Shaq didn’t play as long as Bron lol”
Regardless of who is right and who's wrong, it's clear that LeBron heard what the legendary Lakers center said.