We've got the NFL Week 13 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 9-5 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 116-62 in predicting NFL games since Week 1 of the regular season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 13? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26 – Week 13 Predictions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

Team 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Overtime FINAL GB 0 7 7 7 3 24 DET 7 7 0 7 0 21

The Packers find a way to sweep the Lions and earn their eighth win of the season.

Detroit scored the first touchdown when Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 30-yard TD run. Jordan Love and the Packers eventually got things going, as Josh Jacobs pounded it in for a score to tie things up. Before the half ended, Jared Goff threw a TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to take the lead.

Green Bay tied things up halfway through the third when Love found Romeo Doubs for a 14-yard score. Then it was Green Bay who took the lead when Love threw a TD pass to Christian Watson. Detroit quickly balanced things out when Goff threw a TD pass to Brock Wright.

Brandon McManus missed the field goal attempt in the final seconds of regulation. But he made up for it by nailing a 49-yard FG in Overtime. However, the Lions had a chance to tie things back up. Instead, the team failed to convert on 4th down as the Packers claimed victory.

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL KC 7 3 7 7 24 DAL 7 10 3 0 20

The Kansas City Chiefs win their second game in a row as they try to keep their season alive.

Dallas had the upper hand in the first half, especially after CeeDee Lamb caught a 29-yard TD pass during the two-minute warning to make things 17-10. The Cowboys extended their lead even more in the second half with a quick field goal drive.

But the Chiefs went on to score two unanswered touchdowns. The first came right after Dallas' field goal, making things 20-17. But the second didn't come all the way until there was 49 seconds left on the clock. Mahomes completed a touchdown pass to Juju Smith-Schuster to help the Chiefs complete a last-second comeback.

On the Cowboys' final drive, the team drove to the KC 48, but a failed fourth-down conversion wrapped things up on this Thanksgiving day special.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CIN 7 10 10 7 34 BAL 14 6 10 7 37

The Ravens win in a close shootout against the Bengals on Thanksgiving night.

Joe Burrow was electric in his return to action, throwing four touchdown passes in the loss. Ja'Marr Chase caught two of those TDs as he also recorded eight catches for 141 yards. But even that didn't prove to be enough, as their defense struggled against the Ravens.

Burrow played great, but Lamar arguably played better. He threw two touchdown passes while running for another. But the big thing here was that Jackson completed over 71% of his passes in the win, while Burrow only completed 63%. To be fair, Cincinnati trailed for most of the game, which caused them to pass more often.

Baltimore had a 30-27 lead at the end of the third, but it didn't last long. Burrow completed his fourth TD pass of the day (his second to Chase), giving Cincinnati their first lead of the day. But halfway through the fourth quarter, Jackson found Mark Andrews for a 12-yard TD reception to retake the lead.

As well as he played, Burrow threw a critical interception on what ended up being his final drive of the day. Derrick Henry closed the game out with a few big runs, including a 16-yarder to seal the deal. With the win, Baltimore earn's its sixth straight victory.

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 7 7 7 0 21 PHI 0 10 3 9 22

The Philadelphia Eagles end the Bears' 4-game win streak with a close win at home.

Chicago got off to a great start, taking a 21-10 lead halfway through the third quarter. Although Caleb Williams had thrown two interceptions in the loss, he made up for it with three touchdown passes. He threw a 48-yard TD pass to Rome Odunze near the end of the second quarter to help the Bears take a lead before the half.

D.J. Moore's five-yard touchdown catch put the Bears up 21-10, and it seemed like Chicago had the game in the bag. But the Eagles managed to convert a FG right before the end of the third, making things 21-13.

Jalen Hurts was having a rough day. He threw an interception with no touchdowns so far in the game. Saquon scored the team's only touchdown, but was averaging just 3.3 yards per carry on the day. But Hurts managed to connect with DeVonta Smith on a 23-yard TD pass. Unfortunately for them, Hurts was unable to run into the end zone for the two-point conversion, leaving Chicago in the lead.

But fortunately for Philadelphia, former Eagles' RB D'Andre Swift fumbled on the team's next drive, giving the Eagles the ball at the CHI 45. seven plays later, Jake Elliott converted what ended up being the game winner.

The Bears actually managed to reach the PHI 41 with just 0:03 remaining. However, Cairo Santos missed the 58-yard attempt.

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SF 7 7 0 10 24 CLE 0 3 0 7 10

The 49ers' defense continues to lift the team to victory as they stay alive in the NFC West race.

All eyes were on Shedeur Sanders in his second official start, who struggled a bit more against a stout Niners' defense. Overall, he ended the day with 18 completions on 31 attempts for 226 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

Brock Purdy did not fare much better, as he threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss, with one of his interceptions leading to a Browns' FG. But thanks to the defense's efforts, it did not come back to bite him.

San Francisco had a 14-3 lead entering the fourth quarter, which quickly became a 17-3 lead early on. Shedeur and the Browns responded with a touchdown to cut the deficit. But after Christian McCaffrey ran for a three-yard score on their next drive, the Niners were cruising safely on their way to victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 0 3 10 7 20 TEN 7 3 3 0 13

The Jaguars overcome a 10-0 deficit to prevent an upset from the Titans.

Things started off well for Cam Ward and the Titans, but mostly due to circumstance. A strong punt return from Chimere Dike set the Titans up beautifully at the Jaguars' 19. It only took Ward three plays to find Chig Okonkwo in the end zone.

Travis Etienne Jr. fumbled in the second quarter while deep in enemy territory, giving the Titans the ball, which led to a FG. But that's when the Jaguars seemed to get things together. They managed to score a field goal before the half ended.

The Jaguars started things off well in the second half as Trevor Lawrence found Brenton Strange on a nine-yard TD pass. Both teams then traded a FG as they were both tied by the end of the third.

Etienne avenged his fumble with a TD run early in the fourth quarter. Despite numerous attempts from both the Jaguars and Titans to score again, neither team could do so. Fortunately for Jacksonville, their final score was enough to add another win to their season.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL HOU 3 7 3 3 16 IND 7 7 3 6 23

The Indianapolis Colts rebound from their loss while ending the Texans' three-game win streak.

C.J. Stroud was okay in his return to action. Overall, he threw one touchdown to just one interception with over 260 passing yards. While the offense had no trouble driving down the field, they were forced to settle for three field goals on four red zone attempts. Each score did keep Houston within one possession for the entire game.

Indianapolis played roughly the same, though they at least managed to score two touchdowns. Jonathan Taylor was held to just 84 rushing yards on 23 carries, but he also ran for two touchdowns while earning three catches for 17 yards. Daniel Jones didn't throw a touchdown or interception while completing 65% of his passes.

The Colts had a 20-16 lead before they took another seven minutes off the clock to score their last FG of the game. The Texans needed a touchdown to score, but failed to even reach the IND 20 on their last attempts.

New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 0 0 7 0 7 MIA 3 6 7 3 19

The Miami Dolphins win their third game in a row as they beat the Saints.

New Orleans struggled without Alvin Kamara in the backfield, and Spencer Rattler played awfully. He barely completed over 51% of his passes as he threw an interception and lost a fumble in the loss. He threw a touchdown to Chris Olave in the third quarter, but failed to do anything outside of that.

The Dolphins' offense didn't play great, either, but they managed to score off both of those turnovers. They were forced to settle for four field goals, but De'Von Achane scored a touchdown in the third which helped out greatly in the end.

Up 16-7, the Dolphins managed to tack on one more FG for security as they win again.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ATL 3 7 3 10 23 NYJ 3 3 0 0 6

The Falcons win their second game in a row as they take down Tyrod Taylor and the Jets.

The first half was pretty unexciting until the two minute warning. Down 6-3, Kirk Cousins managed to lead the Falcons down field and score a TD before the half. Bijan Robinson caught the TD pass, which put the Falcons up 10-6.

Atlanta then slowly proceeded to score 13 unanswered points in the second half. Jessie Bates III essentially ended the game with a pick-six with just 8:43 remaining in the game. Tyrod Taylor so far has been able to succeed where Justin Fields could not.

Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ARI 7 0 7 7 21 TB 7 7 3 9 26

The Buccaneers end a three-game losing streak as they keep their top spot in the NFC South.

We did decide to play Baker Mayfield, though there's a possibility he could miss the game. He played much better than last week, throwing two touchdowns in the win. But Jacoby Brissett did a good job keeping up with him, as the veteran backup threw two TDs as well.

Tampa Bay managed to take a lead at the half when returning HB Bucky Irving caught a 12-yard TD reception. But the Cardinals responded on their opening drive in the third as Zonovan Knight ran it in for a yard. The Bucs managed to squeak in a FG though, retaking the lead as they entered the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers managed to score another FG, followed by another TD. Bucky Irving's three-yard score put the Buccaneers up 26-14, though the team missed the two-point conversion.

Arizona managed to cut the deficit when Brissett found Trey McBride in the end zone. But the Bucs managed to waste enough clock to force the Cardinals to play desperately. Brissett ended up throwing an INT to Antoine Winfield Jr. to end the game.

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 7 14 10 0 31 CAR 0 0 0 10 10

The Rams utterly dominated the Panthers as they stay on the throne in the NFC. L.A. went on to score 31 unanswered points before the 4th quarter, where the Panthers scored 10 garbage time points.

Matthew Stafford and Bryce Young played like polar opposites. Stafford threw three touchdowns, while Young threw three interceptions. Stafford threw for over 300 yards, while Young only had 89 passing yards in the first half.

Kyren Williams also dominated Carolina's front seven, earning 106 rushing yards on 18 carries. He ran for a 20-yard TD in the third quarter to make things 31-0, which essentially felt like the ending.

L.A. wins its seventh game in a row while Carolina loses their second in a row.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL MIN 0 3 0 0 3 SEA 14 0 7 7 28

The Seahawks take full advantage of playing against rookie QB Max Brosmer in his first ever start as they stay competitive in the NFC West.

With J.J. McCarthy in the concussion protocol, the Seahawks' defense had no trouble in this game. Vikings' rookie QB Max Brosmer played as expected, but he also wasn't too bad either. He did throw a pick-six, but he also threw for roughly 250 yards. The problem was that Minnesota could never finish a drive. They'd get a couple of first downs, but then punt it while in enemy territory.

Seattle's offense wasn't spectacular, but they still scored three touchdowns. Kenneth Walker ended up scoring twice, including a big 73-yard run on the team's second drive. Sam Darnold found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 19-yard TD in the fourth quarter, which essentially ended the game.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BUF 7 7 3 14 31 PIT 7 7 10 3 27

The Bills' big 4th quarter performance lifts them past the Steelers.

In what was probably the best sim this week, the Buffalo Bills narrowly defeated the Steelers. Buffalo's offense played much better this week, with Josh Allen throwing three touchdowns in the win.

Both teams kept trading touchdowns in the first half. First, James Cook III scored before Aaron Rodgers connected with D.K. Metcalf on a 16-yard TD pass. Then, Josh Allen found Khalil Shakir in the end zone before Kenneth Gainwell scored on a 32-yard run.

Pittsburgh started to take over in the third quarter. Both teams traded a FG, but Kenneth Gainwell put the Steelers up for the first time with another TD run. Pittsburgh then scored another FG as they took a 27-14 lead.

But the Bills went on to score two unanswered touchdowns in the final nine minutes. First, Allen connected with Dawson Knox on a 14-yard TD pass. After forcing the Steelers to punt on 4th & 1, Buffalo went on to score again. With 3:27 left in the game, Allen threw another TD pass, this time to Khalik Shakir again.

Down 31-27, the Steelers would need a touchdown to win the game. But Aaron Rodgers was sacked twice on their last drive, and the Steelers failed to score.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LV 0 7 8 0 15 LAC 3 12 7 7 29

The Chargers sweep the Raiders with ease as they stay alive in the NFC West race.

Things started off slowly for both teams. L.A. only managed to score a field goal in the first quarter, while the Raiders achieved absolutely nothing. But when Ashton Jeanty was tackled in the end zone for a safety during the second quarter , it seemed like the entire game just changed.

L.A. scored a FG after the safety, taking an 8-0 lead. The Raiders actually responded with a touchdown (Jeanty 1 yard rush), but the Chargers responded again with another score (Herbert TD pass to Keenan Allen). By the end of the first half, the Chargers had a 15-7 lead.

Both teams managed to score again in the second quarter. Geno Smith found Brock Bowers for an 11-yard TD pass (Jeanty converted the two-point conversion), while Kimani Vidal ran for a two-yard score. L.A. still had the lead (22-15), but it was still a one possession game.

The Raiders struggled to get anything going at all in the fourth quarter. With about 5 minutes left in the game, Justin Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston, giving the Chargers a 29-15 lead. The rest is history.

Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 0 14 10 0 24 WAS 3 3 0 3 9

The Denver Broncos win their ninth game in a row as they beat the Washington Commanders.

Despite dealing with several injuries, the Commanders played fairly well in the first half. The defense shut the Broncos' offense out in the first quarter, even forcing an interception from Bo Nix. However, their offense only managed to get a FG in the first quarter.

Denver eventually woke up and before we knew it, scored two unanswered touchdowns. Bo Nix made up for his interception with a 35-yard TD pass to Courtland Sutton. Washington managed to squeak in a FG before the half expired, keeping it a one-score game.

But that didn't matter, as the Broncos went on to score 10 more unanswered points. RB RJ Harvey scored on a TD run that put Denver up 24-6. The Commanders converted a FG early in the fourth, but failed to produce anything afterwards.

New York Giants at New England Patriots – NFL Week 13 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 3 10 3 3 19 NE 7 10 3 7 27

The New England Patriots win their 11th game of the season with a win over the New York Giants.

Jaxson Dart played well in his return, but New York's offense was constantly forced to settle for FGs. Their only touchdown drive was thanks to a fumble recovery from Bobby Okereke that put New York at the NE 39. Dart capitalized on the turnover with a TD pass to Darius Slayton.

Drake Maye played very well in the team's win. Overall, he threw three touchdowns while completing 22 of 32 passes for 273 yards. He threw a TD pass to Kayshon Boutte in the second quarter to help New England take a 17-13 lead at the half.

Both teams traded FGs in the third quarter, but New England extended their lead when Maye found Hunter Henry for a TD. Up 27-16 with 11:21 left to go, anything was still possible.

New York's offense missed a fourth-down attempt on one drive and settled for a FG on another. On their last attempt to score a touchdown, Dart threw an interception to Christian Gonzales to end the game.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 13 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.