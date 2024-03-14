LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and because of that, he is a leader on every team that he's been with. The Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only does he take a lead with the players, but it sometimes seems like James has more pull with the team than a normal player would. Because of that, people joke around and call James LeGM, inferring that he decides if he wants to trade someone, pick someone up, etc.
There have been stories from past players how some of the other basketball greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were feared by their teammates. LeBron James was teammates with Mario Chalmers on the Heat, and Chalmers insists that the fear factor isn't the case with James. Here is his exchange with Shaquille O'Neal on The Big Podcast with Shaq.
Shaq: So I’ve heard players say, including myself, I feared Mike. I’ve heard players in your generation say I feared Kobe. I’ve never really heard any player say they feared LeBron (James).
Mario Chalmers: You know I got killed for that.
Shaq: Why is that? You’re not going to get killed here.
Mario Chalmers: When I first said that people killed me for that. I didn’t think players really feared LeBron like they did Jordan. It’s not that you shouldn’t fear Bron, I just think at the end of the day Bron has been through so much that he wanted to be liked.
Shaq: He’s a nice guy.
James is obviously one of the most competitive players in NBA history and one of the best players as well, but it's also clear that he has a lot of fun playing basketball. When you watch him with the Lakers now, he is locked in, but he also has fun with his teammates. James seems to have a good balance, and it does seem like his teammates like him a lot.