As expected, the Los Angeles Lakers came away victorious against the underperforming Utah Jazz on Sunday. However, they only came out with a 108-106 victory.

After the game, head coach JJ Redick didn't hold back when sharing what he said to the team, per

“I told the guys this after the game: We're literally one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA right now. I don't think that's who we are. We've gotta make shots and we've gotta shoot 'em with confidence”

Currently, the Lakers still remain one of the top shooting teams in the league. They presently have a 57.7% shooting percentage. However, to Redick's point, they are 19th out of 30 in points per game with 117.2.

Furthermore, the Lakers have an offensive rating of 117.1, which is 15th in the league.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is averaging 14.0 points and 10.0 assists per game. He has played in two games after coming back from an injury sustained at the beginning of the season, a sciatic nerve irritation.

Also, Austin Reaves is averaging 27.6 points and 7.3 assists per game.

With the win over Utah, the Lakers have a 12-4 record. On Tuesday, they will play their cross-town rivals, the Clippers.

The Lakers' shooting stats against Utah

The numbers put up by the Lakers indicates struggles in their shooting game. Against the Jazz, they shot 44.2% from the field and only 26.3% from the three point line.

They were able to compensate at the free throw line, by shooting 81.5%. Also, the Lakers and Jazz finished tied at 54 for points in the paint.

Donic led the way with 33 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Austin Reaves had 22 points and 10 rebounds to his name.

James had 17 points as well as eight assists and six rebounds. Rui Hachimura scored 13 points and grabbed six boards himself.