LeBron James shared his heartfelt message for longtime friend Chris Paul as the veteran point guard embarks on his final NBA season with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers superstar, who returned from injury earlier this season, expressed his hopes for Paul's farewell campaign.

In the locker room, James laid out his simple wish for his friend.

“Happiness, just be as happy as he possibly can. I don't wanna look back on it when you're done and be like, I was angry or I didn't take full advantage of your last year,” James said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

He noted how special it is for Paul to finish his career back in Los Angeles. “I know he's happy being back in LA with his family, seeing little CP, seeing his daughter, seeing what they're doing. And I know that's pretty special to him,” he said.

"Hope he can just get joy out of this final year… Hell of a player. Hell of a career… I hope he takes it all in. This is his last hoorah, so we'll never get this moment again once you're done." LeBron James on Chris Paul's final season.

The praise continued as James reflected on their decades-long friendship. “Hell of a player, hell of a career. I can go on and on and on, but it's awesome. I mean, he has nothing to hang his head about. He's done pretty much everything that this league had to offer,” he said.

He closed with an emotional appeal for Paul to savor every moment. “I just hope he just takes it all in. This is his last hoorah, so we'll never get this moment again,” he said.

The two have been close since meeting at an AAU tournament when they were teenagers. Paul even serves as godfather to James' son Bryce, underscoring how deep their bond runs beyond basketball.

The 40-year-old point guard announced his retirement plans on Saturday, confirming the 2025-26 season will be his last after 21 years. Paul made NBA history as the only player with at least 20,000 points, 12,000 assists, and 6,000 rebounds.

The future Hall of Famer ranks second all-time in both assists and steals. His 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA honors, and two Olympic gold medals cement his legacy as one of the game's greatest point guards.

While an NBA championship eluded Paul throughout his career, his impact on every team he joined remains undeniable. James' emotional tribute captures what many around the league feel about the Point God's final ride.