The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz in a close 108-106 contest on Sunday night, and All-Star LeBron James’ 34 minutes were key to the winning effort.

Despite the performance that James turned in for the Lakers, the 40-year-old admitted that he was winded by the conclusion of the contest.

“S—-, this week was kind of like my training camp for me, to be honest,” James told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after the win. “I didn’t get an opportunity to practice with the guys at all throughout camp, throughout the preseason. So I’m still working my way back.”

James scored 17 points, tallied six rebounds, and collected eight assists on the night. The 21-time All-Star only returned to the court earlier this month after being out with sciatica to begin the campaign.

The Lakers won despite shooting only 26 percent from range. The group has struggled in this department to begin the campaign, but has still found ways to win close contests.

“Our togetherness is important, playing for each other, the bench spirit tonight was great,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick told Dan Woike of The Athletic. “I do think there’s something with this group where we just whatever the game requires that night, that’s what we’re going to do to try to put us in a position to win. We’ve had to, kind of strategy-wise, mix in a bunch of different things, and the guys have been bought into just, ‘Hey, this is what tonight requires.’

“Let’s go out there and try to execute that.”

James and the Lakers are 12-4 to start the season. They will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.