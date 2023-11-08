Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes his career would have been just as dominant if he didn't join the Miami Heat.

LeBron James and the Lakers are currently searching for answers after getting swept by the state of Florida, with back to back road losses at the hands of the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat. James has continued to be brilliant despite this being his age 38 season; however, the Lakers have found themselves plagued by the injury bug as well as struggles from beyond the arc.

The trip to play against the Heat opened up memories of the four years that LeBron James spent as a member of Miami, winning two championships in the process, and James recently raised eyebrows by claiming that his career would have been just as dominant had he never taken his talents to South Beach, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Now, the Lakers star is doubling down on those comments, as he recently took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), writing, “You d**n right I would still be! I’m CHOSEN! Ain’t nothing changing that! Maybe less [rings] but DOMINANT from start to finish.”

LeBron James has never been one to downplay his own accomplishments, as evidenced by his recent post, but it's certainly not hard to imagine his claim being true. In fact, had James never joined forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, it's likely that his individual stats may have gone up even higher, considering that he wouldn't have had to spread the wealth as much.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor against the Houston Rockets on November 8.