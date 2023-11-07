LeBron James is currently trying to win a title with the Los Angeles Lakers, but for a point in time during his career, he was doing the same thing with the Miami Heat. James recently offered some interesting comments on his stint with the Heat, which drew a quick reaction from Stephen A Smith, who disagreed with James' comments on his tenure in Miami.

James opined that his career would not have changed at all if he hadn't joined the Heat during the 2010 offseason, which caught the attention of many fans considering how he won two of his four championships with Miami. Smith was quick to note that, saying that he learned what it took to win titles while he was with the Heat, which is why he disagreed with these comments from James.

While James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals once before he joined the Heat, he was unable to do what it took to lead his team to victory. While the teams on which James was playing also played a role in his respective successes and failures early on in his career, it's fair to say that he may not have been able to return to Cleveland and lead them to a title had he not reached the top of the mountain with Miami.

Stephen A Smith's points here are fair, as it's reasonable to assume that LeBron James would not have won two titles during that four-year stretch where he played with the Heat, and it's fair to wonder whether he would have won his titles with the Cavs and Lakers afterwards too. James is great, but his time with Miami was a game changer, and Smith is right to call him out for overlooking that with these comments.