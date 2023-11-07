LeBron James shares a key update on son and USC basketball freshman Bronny James following the Lakers' loss to the Heat.

Bronny James will have to wait a little longer before he finally makes his highly anticipated debut for USC basketball, with his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James providing an update on the status of his eldest son following the Purple & Gold's loss Monday night to the Miami Heat in South Beach (via Dave McMenamin of ESPN).

“Bronny James is going to get a check up at the end of the month, according to LeBron James. If he’s cleared, he will practice with the intention to return to game action for USC this season.”

Bronny James was ruled out of USC basketball's season opener against Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats Monday night, as he continues to work his way back to 100 percent health after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC last July.

The No. 21 Trojans are looking to kick off their season with a win against the Wildcats, who went deep in the last 2023 NCAA tournament, reaching the Elite Eight round where they got eliminated by the Florida Atlantic Owls.

As for LeBron James and the Lakers, they suffered a 108-107 loss at the hands of Miami in the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player's old stomping grounds. James led the Lakers with 30 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field to go with four rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 37 minutes of floor action.

After the Kansas State game, the Trojans will take on Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday and UC Irvine on Wednesday. USC basketball should be fine even without Bronny James against most of their non-conference opponents, though, they have a looming matchup versus WCC powerhouse Gonzaga on Dec. 2.