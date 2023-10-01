Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has nothing but massive praises for Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders after the two battled it out on Saturday in the USC-Colorado showdown.

The Trojans came out victorious after a dominant first-half outing that saw them build a 34-14 lead. However, Sanders and the Buffaloes made it interesting in the second half as they staged a brilliant comeback and made it a tight contest. Colorado fell short and lost, 48-41, but it was certainly a game to remember.

Williams finished with 403 yards and six touchdowns on 30-of-40 pass completion. Meanwhile, Sanders tallied 371 yards and four touchdowns on 30-of-45 pass completion rate.

It was truly a QB battle for the ages, one that even drew the admiration of a player of LeBron's stature. On his Instagram Story, James shared a video of Williams and Sanders showing their respect for each other after the game. It was posted by the NFL, captioning it with: “See you soon on Sundays,” referring to the fact that both QBs are pro-bound in the fuuture.

James agreed and responded to the post, saying: “FACTS! 2 future NFL [stars].”

LeBron James really enjoyed the Williams-Sanders battle 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qSJMLbMzr5 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) October 1, 2023

While Caleb Williams is largely expected to be the no. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders has remained a big question mark. While he has shown his incredible talent throught the first four games of the season, fans and experts alike want to see more how he'll perform against the other top-ranked schools.

After Saturday's performance, however, Sanders definitely proved to everyone he belongs in the conversation of top QBs in college football today.

Of course it remains to be seen if Sanders will make the jump to the NFL next year. There are talks that he could stay with the Buffaloes under the tutelage of his father, Deion Sanders.

As LeBron James said, though, the young Sanders and Williams have a bright future waiting for them in the NFL.