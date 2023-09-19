Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and his sons Shedeur and Shilo have taken the nation by storm in 2023. Just months after ditching Jackson State, the Sanders have already helped Colorado exceed expectations for its 2023 season by beginning the season 3-0.
Shedeur Sanders, the team's quarterback, has been particularly impressive thus far, especially during the team's win to open up the season in TCU. This has led some to speculate on whether he may opt to take his talents to the NFL next year.
However, Deion Sanders seems to think that his son will be staying with the Buffaloes for another year.
“We kinda got into it once we came here…” said Sanders, per Well Off Media. “Shilo says ‘Oh Sheduer look… you gonna be in the NFL next year.' I said ‘No he ain't.' … Y'all ain't going nowhere.”