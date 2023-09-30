For those still doubting Shedeur Sanders, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders wants the haters to look at his son's performance against USC in Week 5 on Saturday.

Shedeur had a standout game despite their eventual 48-41 loss, completing 30 of his 45 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns. He did throw one interception, but he also almost led the Buffaloes to a massive comeback after trailing the Trojans 34-14 in the first half.

In his postgame presser, Deion addressed Shedeur's haters as he talked about the quarterback's future, saying: “If you can’t see what’s coming, you just a flat out hater.”

The Colorado football tactician also shared that there have been plenty of receivers who have called them to express their desire to play with Shedeur, even encouraging him to stick around in Boulder instead of going to the NFL, per David Ubben of The Athletic.

Shedeur Sanders didn't have the best game in Week 4 against Oregon, and many used it as an opportunity to criticize him and the program. Against USC, however, he definitely showed that he belongs in the conversation of top quarterbacks in college football today.

As Deion Sanders know, however, the only way they can fully silence the haters is by playing well and leaving no room at all for criticisms. Shedeur is certainly on the right path, and what he can only do now is focus on himself and improving his game. As for his future, Deion did indicate recently that his sons have no plans to go pro just yet, but it will be interesting to see what they really do considering the massive progress they are making.