Even at age 38, LeBron James remains arguably the biggest and most popular star in the NBA. So it's no surprise that his kids, Bronny and Bryce James have been receiving plenty of attention as well with their young basketball careers underway. Talented players in their own right, Bronny recently committed to play college basketball at the University of Southern California (USC), while Bryce is developing into an intriguing high school prospect. While the basketball world continues to hope for good news regarding Bronny following his recent scare, Bryce James made headlines recently for his upcoming move to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School. LeBron James took to social media to give a huge reaction to Bryce's decision.

LeBron James reacts to his son Bryce transferring from Sierra Canyon to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks on his IG story 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/JQ7ue1PWMD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

Bryce was originally on target to attend Campbell Hall High School this fall where he would have played for former UCLA basketball assistant coach David Grace. Now Notre Dame gets one of the most intriguing high school prospects in the state. Bryce spent his first two seasons of high school basketball playing at Sierra Canyon where Bronny played all four years of his high school career.

Bryce had enrolled at Campbell Hall over the summer and had even played for the team during summer competition. Notre Dame is the current CIF State Division 1 champion. A developing wing, Bryce had a big summer playing for Strive For Greatness on the EYBL circuit. He is currently considered a three-star recruit and has a Division 1 offer from Duquesne. This will be a big season for Bryce to stand out and solidify himself as a legitimate college prospect.