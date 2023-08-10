LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce James, has just made a big move. James, who played his first two years in high school at Sierra Canyon, is taking his talents to Notre Dame High School, as reported by Tarek Fattal of SBLive Sports Wednesday night.

This is not the first time Bryce to transferred to a new high school. He played the first two of his high school years with Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles before transferring to Campbell Hall in Studio City last May. However, his tenure at Campbell Hall lasted just months, as he just enrolled at the Sherman Oaks-based high school.

Bryce's latest transfer has also been confirmed by both Campbell Hall and Notre Dame, per Fattal.

Of course, this is just part of Bryce's path to his dream of one day playing in the NBA, just like LeBron James. There's still a long way to go for Bryce, but he appears to be on the right track. Setting aside the immense influence his last name possesses, it seems that Bryce has the talent and skills to one day make it to the big leagues.

Before completing his enrollment at Notre Dame, Bryce made a campus visit in July and his transfer was expected to be completed earlier, but the James family had a much more important matter to deal with after the shocking medical emergency of his older brother, Bronny, at USC.

Bryce is expected to arrive on the college scene in 2025. At the moment, he's already received offers from Duquesne and USC.