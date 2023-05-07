A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers came out of the gate firing on Saturday night in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry and the defending champs took the blows early on and they delivered a few counterpunches of their own. LeBron James and Co. never took their foot off the gas, though, and they poured it on all over the Dubs en route to a 127-97 blowout victory.

The Lakers are now up 2-1 in the series with Game 4 on Monday to take place at LA’s Crypto.com Arena. They are in a great position to take a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 lead over the Warriors, but at this point, LeBron wants to remind his team that they must not rest on their laurels:

“Just don’t get comfortable,” LeBron said of how the Lakers should be ready for a bounceback game from Golden State on Monday night. “We don’t have the luxury to get comfortable versus a Golden State team. As long as we stay uncomfortable, knowing they can run off three straight (wins) versus us, or whatever they want to if we got comfortable. So, it’s about maintaining our habits, understanding that this team is very dangerous, and never get comofrtable when you hit the floor with these guys.”

LeBron has been in this position many times in the past, and he knows what it takes to close out the series. He’s also battled Curry and the Warriors in the postseason on more than a few occasions, so James is well aware of how dangerous this team is.

The Lakers are lucky to have a leader like LeBron James at this point in the season because there’s just no way he’s going to let his team get comfortable with their advantage in this series. The job’s not done until it’s done.