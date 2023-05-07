A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

LeBron James had another all-around masterpiece in Saturday’s massive win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar messed around with 21 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, en route to leading LA to a lopsided 127-97 victory over Stephen Curry and the Dubs.

LeBron also logged his 192nd 20/5/5 game in the postseason tonight, which is far and beyond an unbridled NBA playoff record. As reported by StatMuse on Twitter, James stands alone in this list, with Michael Jordan and Larry Bird coming in second at 163. The mind-blowing part about this stat is that MJ and Larry Legend COMBINED for 163 20/5/5 games:

Most 20/5/5 playoff games: 192 — LeBron James

163 — Next 2 players (Bird and MJ) combined pic.twitter.com/uWrZ6nE5m2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 7, 2023

This just goes to show how dominant LeBron has been in the postseason in his 20 years in the NBA. Not even two all-time greats in Michael Jordan and Larry Bird could even come close to this particular LeBron record.

It was actually a relatively light outing for James on Saturday night, with the Lakers blowing out the Warriors in this one. LA no longer needed LeBron in the fourth quarter, giving their talisman some much-needed additional rest. He made up for it during his time on the floor, though, with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer playing like his 25-year-old self in terms of the hustle and energy he brought to the game.

The Lakers are now up 2-1 in the series with Game 4 scheduled on Monday at the Crypto.com Arena. Another win for LA will give them a significant series advantage as they look forward to battling either the Phoenix Suns or the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.