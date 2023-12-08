LeBron James, Lakers dished out a beatdown to the Pelicans in the NBA In-Season Tournament that the franchise hasn't seen in over a decade

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers sent a strong message to all the people who doubt the significance of the NBA In-Season Tournament, as they obliterated the New Orleans Pelicans in their semifinals matchup.

James could not be stopped, including from behind the 3-point line, and tallied 30 points, eight assists and five rebounds in LA's 133-89 victory on Thursday night. An eye-popping statistic exposes just how incredible this result was for one of the league's most prestigious franchises.

“The Lakers won by 44 points, their largest win since 2011 vs. the Cavaliers (won by 55),” ESPN's Jorge Sedano posted on X, via ESPN Stats & Info. They are raising their level of play just in time to contend for the first-ever In-Season Tournament title.

LA (14-9) has won three-straight games and is undefeated in the tourney (6-0), as it prepares to battle the lively Indiana Pacers this Saturday in the finals. A blowout is difficult to predict against the league's highest scoring offense, so it might take another LeBron James' explosion to ensure this underdog finally runs out of steam.

The future Hall of Famer did not dish out this historic beatdown all by himself, however. Anthony Davis recorded his 11th consecutive double-double (16 points, 15 rebounds), Austin Reaves was impressive off the bench and Taurean Prince nailed a game-high five 3-pointers to vastly overpower the Pelicans.

When James and Davis each produce and receive sufficient help from the Lakers' supporting cast, this team is tough to beat. Despite prior skepticism, fans should expect LA and Indiana to go to war over the NBA Cup this weekend.