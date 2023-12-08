LeBron James is a man on a mission as he leads the Lakers to a win versus the Pelicans in the semis of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

LeBron James is amazing. As if he needed any more proof of why he is arguably the greatest of all time, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar put on another show Thursday night to lead his team to a 133-89 blowout of the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. James was so good, he needed just 23 minutes to rack up 30 points — the first time he's ever done it in his career.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson made sure to point that out while praising LeBron James.

“Another dominant performance by LeBron James tonight, this is the first time in his career scoring 30 points in 25 minutes!” Magic posted on his X account following the Lakers' demolition of the Pelicans.

There is also this:

The first player in NBA history to record 30+ points

5+ rebounds

5+ assists in 23 minutes or less. pic.twitter.com/VfMgDyV6EM — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 8, 2023

LeBron James leads Lakers to NBA In-Season Tournament title game with majestic performance vs Pelicans

LeBron is turning 39 later this December, but he played against the Pelicans as though he was 10 years younger. He shot 9-for-12 from the field and was a perfect 4-for-4 from behind the arc while also adding five rebounds and eight assists in yet another memorable performance by the league's all-time leader in points. LeBron James finished the contest with more points and rebounds than Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combined and dished out more dimes than anyone from both sides of the Lakers and Pelicans. Just incredible.

Now, there's just one obstacle separating LeBron James (and the Lakers) and The NBA Cup — the Indiana Pacers.;

The Lakers will look to get the job done this Saturday when they meet Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers in the tournament's title game.