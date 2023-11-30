USC basketball star, and son of LeBron James, Bronny James, is cleared for a return to the basketball court after suffering cardiac arrest.

Star USC basketball freshman and son of NBA legend LeBron James, Bronny James, is officially cleared to return to practice with his team four months after suffering cardiac arrest on the court.

“Just In: After recovering from a cardiac arrest in late July, USC freshman Bronny James has been cleared to make a full return to basketball. He will resume practice next week for Trojans and return to games soon after. Statement from James family spokesperson,” NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

The statement from the James family reads:

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after. The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

Just In: After recovering from a cardiac arrest in late July, USC freshman Bronny James has been cleared to make a full return to basketball. He will resume practice next week for Trojans and return to games soon after. Statement from James family spokesperson: pic.twitter.com/3aj490m6Fl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2023

Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA icon LeBron James, was the 20th overall college basketball recruit in 2020 out of Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, according to ESPN. He chose USC basketball over Ohio State and Oregon, among others.

After showing up on campus over the Summer, Bronny James suffered cardiac arrest on July 24 while practicing at USC's July 24 at USC's Galen Center. He has not practiced or played with the Trojans since that scary health incident.

The 2023-24 USC basketball team has started off well without its prized recruit but is surely thrilled to get him back soon. The team is 6-2 with a loss to No. 25 Oklahoma and a shocking upset by UC-Irvine on its resume. The Trojans face their toughest test yet on Saturday when they take on No. 11 Gonzaga.