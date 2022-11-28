Published November 28, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the most magnetic personalities the league has ever seen. Love him or hate him, James is sure to evoke an emotional response from fans every single time he steps foot on the hardwood.

Nonetheless, with the clock ticking on the 37-year old GOAT candidate’s playing career, it’s getting more and more difficult not to appreciate everything LeBron does on the court – especially when he’s going as far as having secret handshakes with a team photographer.

After a dominant performance in the Lakers’ 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James, as if he was reunited with a friend from childhood, headed towards the direction of Abigail Field, the official team photographer for the Lakers, and dapped her up seamlessly as if they had practiced the same routine a thousand times over.

LeBron even has a handshake with their photographer 😂 pic.twitter.com/V8Vsko7J5v — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 28, 2022

According to Field’s LinkedIn page, she began working with the Lakers organization in September 2019, more than a year into James’ stint in purple and gold. Thus, they surely have had plenty of time behind the scenes to perfect what was such a well-executed handshake.

LeBron James was definitely in good spirits when he convened with Field for an adorable handshake, as he dropped a season-high 39 points on 11-21 shooting from the field (7-12 from deep) to go along with 11 rebounds and three assists in only his second game back following a five-game absence. Should the Lakers continue their winning ways, having won four of their last five games, there will definitely be plenty more of those handshakes from where they came from.